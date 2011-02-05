Matrix COSEC ARGO bags the coveted India Design Mark Award 2019

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

Matrix recently bagged the prestigious India Design Mark by the India Design Council for it’s new-age access control controller - Matrix COSEC ARGO. The award is given in recognition for excellence in product innovation and design. India Design Mark symbolizes product excellence in form, function, quality, safety, sustainability and innovation and communicates that the product is usable, durable, aesthetically appealing and socially responsible.

The India Design Council is affiliated with India’s Ministry of Commerce & Industry and is made up of eminent people in academia, design and industry organizations. India Design Mark is initiated in cooperation with Good Design Award, Japan. Through India Design Mark, the India Design Council seeks to inspire Indian manufactures to design remarkable products that enrich the lives of people in India.