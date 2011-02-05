SureCloud’s Cybersecurity Services and Integrated Risk Management applications are now available via the 11th iteration of G-Cloud

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud, a provider of cloud-based Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Cybersecuritysolutions, has announced that its software and services are now available to public-sector bodies via the latest Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework, G-Cloud 11.

SureCloud’s existing and prospective customers can now purchase its services, software, and support through the 11th iteration of the procurement framework, to help safeguard against core industry challenges, such as cyber threats, data breaches and increasing compliance demands. Public sector organizations face complex challenges when managing their IT infrastructures. Cyber threats, such as ransomware, email-borne malware, phishing, cyber espionage and elicit crypto mining, remain prevalent issues. They must also manage risk effectively and operate in compliance with regulations.

For example, like any organization that records and stores data on its employees and service users, they are subject to the new data protection regulation, the EU GDPR. Organizations that take payments (such as online card payments for council tax) must comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).

However, staying secure whilst remaining compliant can become a complex, time-consuming and costly undertaking. SureCloud’s suite of IRM solutions available on the platform will help public sector organizations remain compliant and achieve better security, whilst streamlining costs.

The SureCloud GRC applications and cybersecurity services now available via G-Cloud 11 include:

• SureCloud Penetration Testing

• Phishing Simulation

• Cyber Essentials

• GRC Applications