Macro 4’s session manager improves mainframe security through easy roll-out of multi-factor authentication (MFA)

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Macro 4, a division of UNICOM® Global, has launched a new version of the Tubes for z/OS session management software that enables enterprises to quickly roll out IBM’s multi-factor authentication system for z/OS as they bid to make access to mainframe applications more secure.

Tubes for z/OS 7.8 has a new multi-factor authentication capability which provides a simple way for organizations to introduce additional security tests or ‘factors’, such as a randomized PIN or a fingerprint scan, to strengthen mainframe access security.

The Tubes software provides additional capabilities to make the introduction of MFA a more user-friendly experience. Help and guidance or reminder messages about the new authentication process can be easily added to the Tubes login screen, helping to reduce end-user frustration and wasted time as well as potentially reducing calls to the helpdesk.

The new version of Tubes also supports real-time management reporting through Splunk, allowing systems administrators to monitor and analyze application access from an easy-to-understand graphical dashboard. For example, information such as the patterns of access to specific applications can be used to identify suspicious online behavior, and response time data can be analyzed to assist capacity planning and performance management. Tubes management reporting also supports all leading business intelligence and reporting tools, including TIBCO JasperReports and Oracle Business Intelligence.

Tubes is a leading session management solution that provides secure, user-friendly access to mainframe applications. From a single sign-on, users can log in to all the applications they are authorized to access and switch easily from one application session to another, with no loss of context. An optional browser interface offers a way to instantly web enable mainframe applications; users are no longer tied to a computer running a terminal emulator and can access their applications from any PC or mobile device.