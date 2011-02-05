Lynne Gillon joins Reliance acsn Ltd. Advisory Board

Lynne is an international business executive with diverse and extensive experience in the technology sector and a strong operational background from start-ups to large global organisations. She has a deep understanding of digital technology and brings comprehensive insights into cloud software and emerging technologies. Lynne has held Senior Vice President and Director leadership roles, most recently at Oracle Corporation.

Lynne has a successful record of opening up new markets, managing and implementing change, as well as developing partner networks to deliver growth and to facilitate innovation. She holds a Computer Science degree, a post graduate diploma in International Marketing from INSEAD Business School, and graduated from IMD Business School’s 2-year International Management Program. She is a Chartered Engineer (CEng) as well as a Chartered Information Technology Practitioner (CITP).