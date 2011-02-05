MTI Wins Coveted NHS Digital – Specialist Security Services Framework

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

MTI Technology is one of only four suppliers awarded access to this high profile and prestigious framework agreement. This award allows MTI to provide ‘Specialist Security Services’ to NHS Digital in support of their work to improve the cyber security posture across the health and care system in England.

NHS Digital is the national information and technology partner to the health and social care system in the UK. They aim to harness the power of information and technology to make health and care better for patients, clinicians and every citizen connecting with the health and care system.

The Specialist Security Services framework, worth approx. £20m in services business, enables them to access more capacity and expert capability to support health and care organisations, ensuring the patient and clinical benefits of new technology in health are maximised while risks are reduced.

This latest award is one of a growing number of key wins that illustrate MTI’s continued investment in its security capabilities and its alignment to the NHS and the wider public sector. MTI’s cyber and data security investments are part of the wider strategic investment programme following its acquisition by the Endless LLP backed management team in 2017.

That management team is led by Scott Haddow, formerly of Trustmarque, who was installed as the CEO of MTI by its private equity backers. He has been joined by Angelo Di Ventura, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and Ben Cranham, COO, both former members of the leadership team at Trustmarque.