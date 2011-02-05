SureCloud Appoints Alex Brown to Director of Product

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud has appointed Alex Brown to the role of Director of Product, in charge of defining and delivering the firms’ ongoing product portfolio.

Brown was previously Director of Product Management for Digital Compliance and GDPR Solutions at Veritas, where he led global product development with a focus on helping customers to achieve GDPR requirements. Prior to that he spent nine years at Symantec in a variety of product management roles, covering emerging products, archiving and eDiscovery, and backup and recovery solutions.

At SureCloud, he will be ultimately responsible for ensuring that the firm develops technology solutions that meet the needs of its customers and the wider marketplace. He will be focussed on further developing SureCloud’s cloud-based platform for deploying governance, risk, compliance and cybersecurity applications, which enables organisations to automate existing manual processes and demonstrate compliance.