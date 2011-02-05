Lumina Networks Product Release Improves Service Reliability

July 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

Lumina Networks introduced version 9.1 of the company’s Lumina Flow Manager, a key product in its SD-Core solution portfolio, to provide Communications Service Providers (CSPs) with advanced network traffic engineering and logical slicing as they move toward 5G. Deployed in a Tier-1 telecommunications network, the product improves reliability for disaggregated greenfield networks by supporting intent based slicing to help operators decongest their traditional MPLS cores and modernize the edge.

With this release Lumina Networks added key capabilities common in carrier grade MPLS networks to greenfield disaggregated whitebox networks - making them deployable in heterogeneous networks. Improving reliability and usability of whitebox resources, new features include automatic multicast optimization, LLDP monitoring, and fast failure detection and reroute, which provides dynamic configuration for MEF compliant E-line and E-Tree services.

Automated replication points & redundant ingress links with dynamic software control simplifies provisioning of e-tree services – Increases availability of the services while minimizing programming to support network disruptions. BFD for OpenFlow Networks – Reduces anomaly identification time and promotes local-repair in green-field networks, thereby improving network intelligence and reliability. P4 Whitebox switch Integration – Enables support for a wider range of switch hardware. Provisioned Topology provides the framework for network slicing, allowing for the physical topologies to be represented via multiple logical topologies for path computation and operational processes. Operating on Lumina’s OpenDaylight-based SDN Controller (Fluorine release), the application takes advantage of the latest community developments.

Lumina Flow Manager has been tooled to help CSPs leverage open source solutions in heterogeneous environments to break free from vendor lock-in and deliver more customized, on-demand services. The company’s NetDev services team helps transforming companies moving to NetDevOps methodology. As the industry continues to advance through the transformation journey, Lumina Flow Manager will enable next generation networks like EVPN.