Auxilion’s New Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Service to Mitigate Digital Transformation Risk for Irish Organisations

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Auxilion is launching its new Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Service to the Irish market. This service will be the first Microsoft Certified service of its kind in Ireland.

Poorly planned Digital Transformation allows cyber criminals more entry points into organisations, resulting in a higher potential for data loss, reputational harm, and harsh regulatory consequences. Auxilion’s Cybersecurity Risk Assessment service (CRA), will identify any vulnerabilities within an organisation from a technology, human and compliance perspective, providing a clear risk score and action plan to help organisations mitigate risks as they move to the Cloud and quickly digitally transform. The CRA service provides this through automated scans and analyses, these outputs are combined with Auxilion’s experience and expertise in Digital Transformation, to offer an integrated service solution that provides organisations with peace of mind as they digitally transform their business through the adoption of Cloud technologies like Office 365, Web Applications and Microsoft Azure.

Bridging the Cybersecurity Gap between C-Suite and IT

This service helps the C-Suite clearly understand and mitigate risk while providing the CIO/IT Director with an easy to implement method of documenting progress in minimising vulnerabilities and adhering to data privacy legislation. In the face of an evolving threat landscape, research from BT Ireland showed that both CIOs and CFOs rated a data breach four times more damaging than the sudden and unexpected departure of a CEO and twice as bad as either a profit warning to shareholders, or a product recall or major service outage. In fact, 67 per cent of IT leaders in Ireland believe company statements about their business outlook should, in the future, specifically address their data management and security capabilities. Some 62 per cent believe that a company’s data management capabilities in future will be just as important to investors as profits and assets.

Auxilion’s CRA service’s report will map out the findings for critical areas requiring attention and recommend action to be taken. This report will include the following key outputs:

• Management summary – an overview of an organisations’ cybersecurity vulnerabilities

• Action plan to improve cybersecurity – with clear guidance on what needs to be addressed from a technology, process and management perspective

• Cybersecurity findings and recommendations – what immediate actions need to be taken

• ‘Microsoft Secure Score’ – an aggerate score to help organisations understand their level of cybersecurity readiness, based on Microsoft’s Security Maturity Score

The service can be delivered as a once-off engagement where the assessment will provide a point in time snapshot of an organisations’ cybersecurity readiness or on a quarterly basis to allow ongoing monitoring of its cybersecurity posture, implement recommendations and evaluate any improvements to the that company’s risk posture. This approach allows for a continual assessment against the Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture to track progress against best practice.

Organisations are more exposed to risk than ever before, this is due to pressures to digitally transform and the inherent risk this time of change represents. Hackers are now targeting organisations who are transforming, seeing this as an opportunity to exploit weaknesses exposed during this transition. Another more common and more innocuous risk, is the poorly trained staff member who is unaware of the organisations security processes and governance. Microsoft research recently revealed that only 54% of Irish employees have received security training in the last year. Auxilion can now assess and map out key steps to ensure these risks are minimised in a clear and easy to communicate way within the customer’s organisation.”