Logpoint receives top scores on SIEM and SOAR in G2 peer-to-peer reviews

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Peer reviewers on the independent software review platform G2 have awarded Logpoint top marks in their reviews of SIEM and SOAR platforms. Professional users review software products and professional services on the G2 platform, which has over 1,5 million reviews and over 60 million visitors annually.

“We are incredibly proud of the excellent peer reviews Logpoint is receiving. Stemming from our roots as cybersecurity experts, we’ve always been focused on providing value for cybersecurity professionals. We’re a Cybersecurity company, not a data analytics provider, and I think that means a lot to cybersecurity professionals,” says Logpoint VP Customer Succes Brian Hansen. In both the SOAR and SIEM categories on G2, Logpoint receives an overall G2 Score (rating) of 4.5 out of 5. On individual evaluation criteria, Logpoint ranks well above average in key areas such as “Ease of setup”, “Quality of support” and “Ease of doing business with”, which are key parameters for cybersecurity professionals.

“Needless to say our focus is on delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity technology. But no matter how much great tech you wrap into a product, you never get the value you need if implementing takes forever, if support is never available and it’s too expensive to ingest and analyze the data you need,” says Brian Hansen.

The Logpoint Converged SIEM platform combines SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and security for business-critical applications. Logpoint is the only SIEM vendor to seamlessly integrate advanced security analytics, automated investigation, and response based on a unified, high-quality data foundation. This reduces time-to-value and increases cybersecurity efficiency Logpoint is consistently a favorite among cybersecurity peer reviewers. Accolade includes 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and #1 and gold medalist winner in 2021 Data Quadrant Report for Best Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) Tools by SoftwareReviews.

What select reviewers said about Logpoint on G2:

"Awesome European SIEM vendor" Cyber Defense Specialist, Enterprise "Best SIEM & SOAR Solution with excellent support" Security Analyst, Mid-Market

"Logpoint is an efficient and user-friendly solution." SOC Analyst, Mid-Market