Blindnet raises $1.3M in pre-seed funding to democratize access to privacy tech

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Blindnet founders Dr. Filip Radulovic (CTO), Dr. Milan Stankovic (CPO), and Vuk Janosevic (CEO) Headquartered in New York (USA), with a subsidiary in Paris (France), blindnet announces that it has secured $1.3M in pre-seed funding to kick-start its ambitious journey. Blindnet is on a mission to make privacy tech accessible and ubiquitous in the lives of every internet user. The team of 10 people has earned support from major early-stage VC funds and business angels on both sides of the Atlantic: Forum Ventures, Acequia Capital, Elaia Partners, Sharpstone Capital and business angels, including a former Chairman of Microsoft France. Blindnet has also received support from Bpifrance.