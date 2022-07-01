Blindnet raises $1.3M in pre-seed funding to democratize access to privacy tech
April 2022 by Marc Jacob
Blindnet founders Dr. Filip Radulovic (CTO), Dr. Milan Stankovic (CPO), and Vuk Janosevic (CEO) Headquartered in New York (USA), with a subsidiary in Paris (France), blindnet announces that it has secured $1.3M in pre-seed funding to kick-start its ambitious journey. Blindnet is on a mission to make privacy tech accessible and ubiquitous in the lives of every internet user. The team of 10 people has earned support from major early-stage VC funds and business angels on both sides of the Atlantic: Forum Ventures, Acequia Capital, Elaia Partners, Sharpstone Capital and business angels, including a former Chairman of Microsoft France. Blindnet has also received support from Bpifrance.
The startup intends to use the funds to continue hiring top talent and accelerate commercial expansion from its current early adopter base, bringing the promise of private and trustworthy software to more and more users. The founders include two Parisian computer science PhDs, Filip Radulovic and Milan Stankovic, whose previous startup, Sépage, collected technology awards, won major clients, and exited in record-time. They are joined by their friend from college, Vuk Janosevic, a New Yorker who holds an MBA from MIT, and brings business experience from a career in McKinsey, JP Morgan and major American startups.
