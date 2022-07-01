Delinea Adds Stan Black as CISO and Bob Janssen as Global Head of Innovation

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Delinea announced new executive team leadership appointments, in addition to promotions in the customer success, professional services, and support organizations. Seasoned industry leaders Stan Black and Bob Janssen join Delinea as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Vice President, Global Head of Innovation, respectively.

Black joins Delinea from Lattice Security, where he was CISO and provided executive security consulting and advisory services for private equity, commercial, and research firms. He previously was Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer at Citrix for six years, leading global operational security and risk management. Black has held several C-level security and technology positions over the past 15 years including Nuance Communications, EMC, RSA, Forcepoint, and more.

Additionally, Delinea also announced that it has combined its global professional services and customer success functions into one organization, led by Shrilata Ganna who is now promoted to Senior Vice President. Anthony Daubenmerkl now takes over the company’s North American technical support function to helm global support, also promoted to Senior Vice President.