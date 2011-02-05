Lockpath Recognized by Gartner in Critical Capabilities for Integrated Risk Management Solutions

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath has been recognized in Gartner Inc.’s report, Critical Capabilities for Integrated Risk Management Solutions, published on October 16, 2018 and authored by John A. Wheeler and Jie Zhang. This new report is an accompanying document to Gartner’s July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management, written for security and risk management professionals who are in integrated risk management offerings. These two independent research documents are designed to help leaders evaluate IRM solutions.

In the Critical Capabilities report, Lockpath’s integrated risk management solution earned the highest scores for three of the four use cases: Performance, Resilience, and Compliance. Lockpath received the second highest score in the fourth use case, Performance.

"Security and risk management leaders seeking to simplify, automate and integrate their risk management programs should exploit opportunities to align common risk management processes, data and technology to leverage the IRM critical capabilities, across a number of use cases. They need to evaluate their IRM vendor solutions based on both technology and business-oriented attributes beyond their critical capabilities. Align requirements around usability, scalability, ease of integration/implementation, geographic diversity and good customer support. Finally, utilize a strategic digital risk management solution to meet organizations’ future requirements for digital business transformation initiatives." wrote Jie Zhang, Sr. Director Analyst, and John A. Wheeler, Sr. Director Advisory, at Gartner. The Keylight Platform consists of a fully integrated suite of solutions that strengthen an organization’s security, compliance and risk management programs. Keylight allows organizations to integrate and address both strategic and IT risks for a heightened program performance, resilience, assurance and compliance.