Cato Networks Named a Visionary in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Cato Networks announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the “Visionaries” quadrant of the October 2018 “Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.”

“We believe being named a Visionary by Gartner attests to Cato’s innovation in enterprise SD-WAN,” said Shlomo Kramer co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks. “Real IT transformation comes about when organizations can rely on a global network to support the future of their business. Cato’s convergence of security and SD-WAN into a global cloud network enables enterprises to achieve that vision.”

Cato is the chief proponent of cloud-based, infrastructure delivery. The cloud’s elasticity, scalability, affordability, and reach directly addresses many major challenges for IT. Eliminating networking and security appliances eliminates the cost and complexity of buying, sizing, upgrading, patching and maintaining those appliances as network loads grow. Moving security and networking into the cloud dramatically simplifies IT, allowing a single, easy to manage, set of networking and security policies for the entire company.

Cato Cloud is a global, cloud-based software platform that connects and secures a company’s locations, cloud resources, and mobile users. The Cato Cloud Network is the largest, independent cloud-based SD-WAN network in the world with more than 40 points-of-presence (PoPs) around the globe. Cato Security Services are a fully managed suite of enterprise-grade and agile network security capabilities, directly built into the cloud network. Current services include a next-gen firewall, Secure Web Gateway, Advanced Threat Prevention, cloud and mobile access protection, and network forensics.

More than 200 enterprises with thousands of global locations, hundreds of cloud instances, and thousands of mobile users rely on Cato Cloud. Those enterprises come in all sizes and industries. Enterprises with more than 1,000 locations, mid-sized enterprises connecting and securing dozens of locations around the globe, and companies with thousands of mobile users — all depend on Cato Cloud every day. You can see their testimonials on Gartner PeerInsights and our website.

