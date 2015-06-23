Lockpath Expands Presence in Europe

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lockpath announced its accelerated expansion into the European marketplace. This expansion will introduce Lockpath’s risk management platforms to help companies of any size address their growing risk needs.

As more regulatory requirements are introduced into the European marketplace, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and The Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR), businesses are being asked to manage more risk. Lockpath’s platform portfolio is designed to help companies not only address these challenges, but to help them mature their management processes for a stronger, more resilient business.

The company will formally introduce their award-winning governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) platform, Keylight, and their new configuration assessment and asset discovery platform, Blacklight, at the Black Hat conference to continue to grow their presence within the European market. The conference will take place in London on 3 December and it provides attendees with the very latest in research, development and information security.

The Keylight Platform brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see interdependencies and to make smarter business decisions. Lockpath recently introduced two new editions of the Keylight Platform, Keylight Team Edition and Keylight Standard to replace the need for narrowly-focused point solutions that only address a specific risk or compliance need.

Lockpath’s newest security platform, Blacklight, allows organizations of all security maturities to better monitor the configuration of their assets. The lightweight and efficient approach to configuration assessment helps security operations teams improve compliance and security through accurate and timely data, alerts and reporting without exposing their admin credentials or domain.