Link11 Appoints New Regional Director in Nordics and Baltics

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Link11 has announced the appointment of Jesper Permerud as its new Regional Director, Nordics & Baltics, tasked with establishing and growing Link11’s presence in Northern Europe.

With more than 15 years of experience in international B2B sales, marketing, and business development of IT and telecom-related products and services, Permerud joins Link11 from networking solutions provider CenturyLink. He will be based in Stockholm where he will complement the existing EMEA team while leading the sales effort across Scandinavia.

Link11´s cloud-native DDoS protection solution is fully automated, utilizing AI & machine learning to ensure fast and accurate recognition of malicious traffic, delivering the quickest time to mitigate (TTM) available in the market. In addition, Link11’s Cloud Security Platform provides Secure DNS, Web Application Firewalling, CDN and IP Transit services to safeguard enterprises’ IT infrastructure and critical applications.

According to Link11’s 2018 Q2 DDoS report, organizations are facing on average over 100 attacks per day, with attack volumes increased by 50% compared to Q1 2018. Attacks are also becoming increasingly complex, with 46% of incidents using two or more vectors. The company says this gives channel partners a great opportunity to add value to both new and existing customer deployments, by providing complementary solutions to strengthen their security infrastructures.