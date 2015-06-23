NAB offers new Cybersecurity certificates programm

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is releasing a robust Broadcast Cybersecurity Certificate Program for engineering and information technology professionals. The online program is specifically tailored to the needs of the broadcast industry and is available to NAB members and nonmembers.

Authored by Cynthia Brumfield, senior analyst and president, DCT Associates, the program’s learning objectives align with the most recent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity released in May 2018. Through four online courses, participants will gain understanding in the following areas:

Broadcast Cybersecurity Risk Planning and Management

User and Network Infrastructure Planning and Management for Broadcasters Tools and Techniques for Detecting a Cyberattack Developing a Continuity of Operations Plan

NAB has also released two stand-alone courses, Cyber Awareness for Broadcasters and Broadcast Executive Guide to Cybersecurity.

In conjunction with these courses, DCT Associates has produced written companion guides that serve as useful reference tools for each course. The first two companion guides for Cyber Awareness for Broadcasters and Broadcast Executive Guide to Cybersecurity are available here. Additional companion guides for the other courses will be available soon.

Additional information about the NAB Broadcast Cybersecurity Certificate Program, including a detailed course catalogue, is available here.