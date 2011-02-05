LINKBYNET announces the acquisition of Objectif Libre

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

LINKBYNET is strengthening its organic growth already supported by a new acquisition, Objectif Libre, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. This merger is part of the development strategy of its consulting division, addressing the Cloud and DevOps transformation markets in France and abroad, particularly in Open Source.

Objectif Libre is a reference in the fields of consulting, training and implementation, specializing in Open Source technologies. OpenStack, Ansible and Kubernetes technologies are at the heart of the company’s activity.

Objectif Libre’s constant growth since 2009 and the reliability of its services have enabled the creation of solid relationships with its Clients as well as a reputation based on community commitment, satisfaction and technological innovation.

For LINKBYNET, this acquisition completes the response provided to Customers addressing the new challenges of transformation to the cloud by using innovative methodologies and technologies. It is also the strengthening of the portfolio of solutions made available with both proprietary partner solutions and Open Source.

LINKBYNET’s consulting entity will now benefit from a denser scope of action in France with the presence of Objectif Libre in Toulouse in addition to Paris and Aix-en-Provence, extended internationally with points of presence in Canada, Stockholm in Sweden, and Singapore. By the end of 2019, this entity will have about 100 consultants, representing a 100% increase in the number of employees in the consolidated consulting division.

This merger strengthens LINKBYNET’s offer and operational capacity on OpenStack and Kubernetes technologies, at the heart of the transformation of IT departments wishing to take full advantage of Cloud capabilities, use DevOps approaches or implement CI/CD software plants.

Beyond this entrepreneurial project, the human dimension and the social values that constitute the DNA of both companies have been the driving force behind this merger.

After this operation, the management of Objectif Libre remains at the head of the team and integrates the shareholders and the board of directors of LINKBYNET.