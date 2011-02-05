Odaseva Closes $11.7 Million in Funding to Accelerate Delivery of Data Protection

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Odaseva, the all-in-one cloud data management platform for enterprises running critical business applications in the cloud such as Salesforce, today announced a Series A funding round of $11.7 million. The round, led by Partech with participation from new investor Salesforce Ventures and existing investor Serena, will help the company accelerate its go-to-market strategy and build on successes with global customers that include General Electric, Heineken, Orange Bank, Robert Half, Schneider Electric and Toyota. The new round, in addition to the original seed funding, brings the total funding to $14 million.

Odaseva’s Data Management Cloud automates personal data lifecycle management, which is critical to helping companies manage and secure their data, and to maintaining their compliance with governing regulations.

To reach its market objectives, Odaseva will direct a portion of the new funding to build on existing sales and technology partnerships with Accenture, Capgemini, CGI and Deloitte. The company also plans to double employee headcount in 2019. Odaseva’s solution can extend to any enterprise – whether in a regulated industry requiring GDPR or California Consumer Privacy Act compliance or in any market where data privacy directives are core to an organization’s mission. That expansive mission brings the company’s Total Available Market (TAM) to more than $100 billion representing the global market opportunities for cloud backup, cloud archiving, cloud data operations, as well as GDPR.