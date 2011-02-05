Capgemini to enter into a partnership with IDEMIA for the launch of a secure IoT device management platform

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Capgemini will enter into a new partnership agreement with IDEMIA to introduce a secure Internet of Things (IoT) device management platform which reinforces secure connectivity for a vast array of devices and data. This agreement is a step towards meeting the ever-growing need for the connectivity and security of smart objects.

Even though cybercrime costs have quadrupled between 2015 and 20191, IOT will create more opportunities for many industries. Given this context, for IoT to be more scalable and trustworthy for clients and end users, connectivity capabilities and security need to be increased.

Backed by Capgemini and IDEMIA’s expertise, the joint platform intends to bring to smart devices much needed security and connectivity while simplifying the device on-boarding, configuration and integration with existing customer back-end systems. For example, an e-health app gives doctors flexibility in taking care of their patients via an exchange of critical data and provides them with the possibility to make smarter decisions based on authenticated and encrypted devices, secured access (to change parameters) and secure data flow. In the same way, within a factory or across an infrastructure, it enables machines and devices to connect, to predict and prevent fluctuations.