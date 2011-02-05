NTT Communications Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Transatel

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TYO:9432) and Transatel (HQ: Paris, France, CEO: Jacques Bonifay), a global Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), jointly announced today that NTT Com has completed acquisition of majority stake in Transatel on February 28, 2019.

This transaction will allow NTT Com to drastically extend its Global IoT solution offerings. The combined synergies between Transatel’s Worldwide data MVNO solutions and NTT Com’s global network infrastructure, data center, cloud and IoT platform will bring to this alliance the ability to provide a unique value proposition to the market.

