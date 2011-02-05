Silver Peak Expands Global Partnership with Tech Mahindra

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Silver Peak® delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, announced an expanded global partnership with Tech Mahindra, broadening the provider’s managed SD-WAN services portfolio with new tiered services powered by the business-driven Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform. With EdgeConnect, Tech Mahindra business customers benefit from an SD-WAN edge platform that unifies SD-WAN, firewall, routing and WAN optimization network functions in a single system to simplify and consolidate the network edge and assure the highest levels of network and application performance.

The new Silver Peak-based managed SD-WAN services are available immediately to Tech Mahindra business customers across the Americas and Europe regions with two delivery model options. Distributed enterprises can deploy EdgeConnect with Silver Peak hardware appliances or as a single VNF running on multi-purpose universal CPE devices deployed at sites across their networks.

Unity EdgeConnect, the Business-driven SD-WAN Edge Platform

The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform liberates enterprises from the limitations of conventional network approaches by shifting to a business-first networking model. EdgeConnect replaces routers, unifying SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization and application visibility and control in a single platform. Centrally managed with Unity Orchestrator™, EdgeConnect continuously learns and adapts to meet changing business requirements, delivering the highest quality of experience to enterprise users and IT organizations.