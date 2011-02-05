LEADING ORACLE REPORTING SOLUTION SUPPLIER ENHANCES E-BUSINESS SUITE PERFORMANCE

August 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Enginatics – leading supplier of reporting solutions for Oracle’s E-Business Suite (EBS) – announce the availability of a performance audit service and enhanced reporting for EBS performance tuning.

EBS is one of the world’s leading enterprise resource planning systems and is used by many major organizations worldwide, so it is critical that it always operates at peak performance. Relevant information about systems performance can be hard to find and interpret, using Oracle’s standard tools, so Enginatics has enhanced Blitz Report to make this key data readily available.

Identifying the underlying causes of performance issues can be difficult, so Enginatics built the fastest EBS reporting solution on the market, Blitz Report, and equipped it with tools to quickly highlight performance bottlenecks. Blitz Report generates reports directly into Excel.

The company also now offers an in-depth performance audit that highlights specific areas for change. Enginatics has been conducting these audits and improving EBS performance for almost twenty years. Following an audit, customers get the Blitz Report toolkit, allowing them to continue to monitor and tune their EBS system as necessary.

Enginatics will be exhibiting at Oracle Open World in San Francisco (September 16th to 19th) on Booth 842. The company has also been shortlisted for the first time at the UK Oracle User Group Partner of the Year Awards.