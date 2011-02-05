HPE Brings Hybrid Cloud as a Service to VMware Customers

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the expansion of its partnership with VMware to offer VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service. Through the integration of HPE GreenLake and HPE Synergy with VMware Cloud Foundation, the two companies allow mutual customers to keep all their applications, tools and data in-place, while achieving the benefits of cloud and composable infrastructure.

Through HPE GreenLake, mutual customers can benefit from a fully managed hybrid cloud environment in which they only pay for what they consume, lowering TCO by 30% and accelerating new IT project deployment by 65%. The solution is compatible across on and off premises data centers, simple to operate and supports VMs and containers. This dramatically improves the value enterprise customers experience from a hybrid cloud environment, including agility and speed of composability, ability to shift resources from managing infrastructure to innovation.

Today’s partnership announcement provides customers with:

• Cloud Economics: Management of VMware Cloud Foundation through HPE GreenLake enables enterprise IT to shift resources to meet changing business demands. Customers pay for what they use and plan capacity ahead of use, to avoid overprovisioning and save on TCO.

• Speed and Agility: The integration of HPE GreenLake and HPE Synergy with VMware Cloud Foundation enables companies to accelerate time to value. HPE Synergy allows customers to compose resources to dynamically configure them to meet the needs of VMware Cloud Foundation workloads and scale when needed – enabling IT and developers to spin up new resources for faster app provisioning. With HPE GreenLake metering and capacity management, the resources required for each workload are ready to deploy in minutes, not months, shortening time to deploy global IT projects by 65%.

• Control, Security, and Workload Optimization: Customers can use the HPE Right Mix Advisor to identify which workloads and applications are ideal to move to public clouds, or keep in private clouds, and how to migrate those workloads to achieve the optimal mix of hybrid cloud. HPE Right Mix Advisor delivers data-driven guidance that allows customers to remain in control of IT operations, policies, and procedures, achieve increased performance and manage costs for each workload.