Aqua Security Announces Availability of Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform on VMware Cloud Marketplace™

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

As a VMware PKS Partner, Aqua CSP was architected specifically to address the challenges of visibility, control, and isolation in container environments, while remaining transparent and non-intrusive to DevOps, allowing organisations to reap the business benefits of containers while improving their security posture. Using Aqua CSP on VMware and Pivotal PKS provides enterprise users with an end-to-end security solution, including:

· Image scanning for known vulnerabilities, malicious code detection, and enforcement of image integrity throughout the software development lifecycle

· Vulnerability shielding, using a form of virtual patching to detect and prevent attempts to exploit known vulnerabilities

· Assessment of the security posture of Kubernetes clusters against the hundreds of tests of the CIS Benchmark for Kubernetes

· Penetration testing of Kubernetes against dozens of attack vectors

· Runtime controls to monitor container activity in real time, based on custom policies and machine-learned behavioral profiles, to alert on or block suspicious activities and processes