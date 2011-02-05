Kaspersky announces new threat intelligence service to protect customers against ICS vulnerabilities

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Kaspersky is announcing the development of a new threat intelligence service for industrial organisations — ICS Vulnerabilities Database. The service will offer customers access to a constantly-updated database containing information on vulnerabilities in industrial control systems (ICS) and industrial IoT (IoT) products, along with rules and algorithms to detect possible attacks that could exploit them. With this service, asset owners will be able to perform vulnerability assessments and patch management, as well as ensure they are protected from possible targeted attacks.

As in any computing system, vulnerabilities in industrial components are inevitable. Each year, Kaspersky Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (Kaspersky ICS CERT) finds no less than 60 new vulnerabilities in IIoT components and industrial control systems[1], potentially affecting hundreds and thousands of ICS or IIoT products. Their exploitation can lead to system failure or give malware access to the product’s management and critical manufacturing data. For customers, it is important to be aware of these vulnerabilities, understand how critical they are and what can be done to patch or mitigate them.

In addition to being aware that a vulnerability exists in a product they use on their ICS network, industrial organisations need to have the ability to detect a vulnerability exploitation attempt, thus preventing possible attack scenarios which might occur as a result. The difficulty is that intrusion detection systems commonly have attack detection signatures and rules focusing primarily on IT asset protection. This means that many network attack vectors that could specifically target vulnerable ICS components might still stay undetected.

The Kaspersky ICS Vulnerability Database will include continually updated information about the most critical vulnerabilities contained in widely-used ICS products from a variety of vendors. Each record will contain detailed technical information for industrial organizations to check whether their assets are vulnerable. Users can then prioritise and plan vulnerable system updates or other actions to mitigate the risks of possible exploitation by a malicious actor. The information will be delivered in both a human and machine-readable format via REST API, so customers can both integrate it into their existing cybersecurity tools and manually decide on the remediation actions needed.

The second component of this Kaspersky service – the Network Attacks Signatures Database — provides signatures of ICS threats. It can be integrated with third party intrusion detection systems to help customers minimise the risk of cybersecurity incidents in their industrial infrastructure.

The ICS Vulnerabilities Database will go on sale in December 2019. Organisations that are interested in more information and testing the service now are welcome to contact the Kaspersky team via ics@kaspersky.com. More information about the Kaspersky portfolio for industrial companies can be found on its official website.

About Kaspersky ICS CERT

Kaspersky Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (Kaspersky ICS CERT) is a global project launched by Kaspersky in 2016 to coordinate the efforts of automation system vendors, industrial facility owners and operators, and IT security researchers to protect industrial enterprises from cyberattacks. Kaspersky ICS CERT devotes its efforts primarily to identifying potential and existing threats that target industrial automation systems and the Industrial Internet of Things. Since its inception, the team identified over 200 critical vulnerabilities in products by major global ICS vendors. Kaspersky ICS CERT is an active member and partner of leading international organizations that develop recommendations on protecting industrial enterprises from cyberthreats. Learn more at ics-cert.kaspersky.com