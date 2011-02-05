Zscaler Extends Edge Compute, Now Operating in Over 150 Data Centres

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc. announced the Zscaler™ platform is now distributed across over 150 data centres, with the company’s latest data centre opening in Val-de-Reuil, Normandy, France. The expansion is part of the company’s ongoing mission to provide enterprise users with fast, secure, reliable access to applications and services regardless of location, empowering enterprises to accelerate their cloud adoption, securely.

Built on the Zscaler multi-tenant cloud architecture, the Zscaler platform unifies secure internet gateway services, cloud sandbox, next-generation cloud firewall, data loss prevention, SSL decryption, bandwidth control, and more, with simplified policy management and reporting. It is now distributed across more than 150 data centres on six continents, which enables users to access the internet and cloud services securely from any device, any location, and over any network.

The Zscaler cloud’s global distribution means that users have the shortest path to business-critical applications, and Zscaler peers with hundreds of ISPs and cloud service providers in major internet exchanges around the world for high performance and reliability.

Key Benefits:

Elastic Scale: The Zscaler global cloud scales elastically to meet changing bandwidth needs, and the cloud can perform compute-intensive services like SSL decryption at scale, at every POP, improving user experience without compromising security.

Cloud effect: Every new threat uncovered by Zscaler Cloud Sandbox is instantly blocked for all users across the Zscaler cloud. Fast user experience: Users connect directly to the nearest Zscaler data centre—one of over 150 worldwide—taking the shortest path to the application or internet destination.

Visibility and reporting: The Zscaler admin portal provides visibility into all traffic, users, and devices across the enterprise. Identical security on- and off-net: Policies follow users, so protection is identical no matter where they connect.