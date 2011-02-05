UNICOM Global delivers support for IBM® z/OS® V2.4, Enterprise COBOL for z/OS V6.3 and Enterprise PL/I for z/OS V5.3

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

UNICOM® Global has announced that its mainframe solutions are ready to support the new IBM z/OS V2.4 operating system, due for release on September 30, 2019 in addition to the new releases of COBOL and PL/I recently announced by IBM.

“These are exciting times, with IBM launching new versions of its flagship operating system and compilers and unveiling the z15 mainframe, which delivers innovations across security, data privacy and resilience, as well as hybrid cloud readiness,” said Larry Lawler, Chief Technology Officer at UNICOM Global.

UNICOM has been working with IBM to ensure that its products support all of these new releases so that customers can start benefiting from the latest technical innovations from day one.

IBM has stated that z/OS V2.4 will provide an agile, optimized and resilient platform that helps businesses to digitally transform. “This perfectly ties in with UNICOM’s own solutions which enable digital transformation and modernization of mainframe systems,” said Lawler.

“I am delighted to see so many enhancements coming to the z/OS operating system that encourage digital innovation,” continued Lawler, “from features that make it easier to develop containerized applications, build data analytics capabilities and manage cloud workloads, to those that strengthen security and availability. Also important are user experience and productivity improvements that reduce the level of specialist skills required to maintain z/OS.

“What makes this even better is that it follows hard on the heels of a raft of new functions in COBOL and PL/I that help enterprises to increase development efficiency and update applications to meet their evolving business needs.”