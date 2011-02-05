KEOLABS strengthens its partnership with FIME

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

KEOLABS, a provider of test tools for cards, mobiles and terminals, and FIME announce that they have extended the formal partnership agreement which enables FIME to distribute KEOLABS’ products to its customers.

KEOLABS’ offer unifies a complete range of tools for prototyping, validating and certifying technologies which includes smart cards and card readers for payments, and transport sectors. Specifically, this partnership allows FIME to distribute a full range of L1 testing equipment accredited by several standard organizations such as EMVCo and NFC Forum. Moreover, thanks to their global reach, FIME and KEOLABS are able to provide tailored onsite installation, configuration and support for its customers. This delivers end-to-end customer support, from test preparation and debugging through to final product certification.

Not only will FIME provide KEOLABS tools to its customers, but FIME will also equip its accredited laboratories with the same equipment. This will ensure their clients that the tools used in their own laboratories during the development phase will be identical to the ones used in FIME’s accredited laboratories during official certifications. The analog and digital test tools aligned to test against EMVCo’s 3.0 specifications are just one example of this.