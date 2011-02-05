Juniper Systems Limited Releases Two New Rugged Handheld Computers

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Juniper Systems Limited announced the release of two new rugged handheld computers, each the third generation in their respective product lines. The new Allegro 3™ Rugged Handheld Computer is designed for applications requiring full alpha-numeric keyboard input, while the new Archer 3™ Rugged Handheld Computer is ideal for single-handed data entry use. Both products were designed for data-intensive applications and are now running on the Android® operating system.

The Allegro 3 is the first rugged, mobile handheld computer from Juniper Systems™ to utilise the Android operating system. This third-generation product builds upon the successful formula that Juniper developed and refined in earlier versions of this mobile computer series.

Other features include an ergonomic design that lessens hand and arm fatigue; a high-visibility capacitive display; and a backlit alphanumeric QWERTY keyboard, all carried over from the Allegro 2. The computer supports programs in 5 languages, including English, German, and French.

Six years after releasing the Archer 2 Rugged Handheld Computer, Juniper Systems Limited is excited to announce the release of the new Archer 3 Rugged Handheld Computer, the most powerful of the best-selling Archer handhelds to date.

Also running on the Android 7 operating system, the Archer 3 is the first in the Archer series to integrate the world’s foremost mobile OS.

Both the Allegro 3 and Archer 3 Rugged Handheld Computers are built Juniper Rugged™, are waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and meet MIL-STD-810G test procedures. They reliably operate in rain, snow, and extreme temperatures, from -30 degrees C to 70 degrees C.

An intelligent lithium-ion battery, optimised for cold weather, powers both the Allegro 3 and Archer 3, and provides operating time of 20 hours on a single charge. The battery is easily changeable in the field. With 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of flash storage, there is plenty of data storage capacity.

Wireless capability on both products includes 4G LTE, extended-range Wi-Fi®, and Smart Ready Bluetooth® with a range of greater than 30 metres (100 feet).

Both the Allegro 3 and Archer 3 rugged handheld computers are now available globally.