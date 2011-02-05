Zwipe announces JavaCard Biometric Payment Platform
April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
Zwipe announces a proprietary JavaCard operating system (OS) solution compatible with multiple global payment network applets.
The solution is integrated with Zwipe’s biometric engine and is relevant for biometric payment cards, wearables and other ultra-low power payment and biometric applications.
Zwipe’s biometric payment platform features the company’s biometric engine and power management systems located on a flexible inlay which is integrated inside a traditional payment card by card manufacturing partners. This platform is seamlessly integrated with JavaCard OS and multiple payment applets found on the card’s secure element.
