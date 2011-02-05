IGEL Enhances Security at the Endpoint with Extended UEFI Secure Boot Capabilities

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced that it has extended UEFI Secure Boot capabilities to the IGEL Workspace Edition, powered by IGEL OS 11, as well as select software and IGEL Universal Desktop hardware solutions.

UEFI Secure boot is a security standard developed by members of the PC industry to help ensure that a device boots using only software that is trusted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). When the device starts, the firmware checks the signature of the operating system boot loader. If the signature is valid, the system boots, and the firmware gives control to the operating system.

The IGEL Workspace Edition is a feature-rich software-defined endpoint offering consisting of all essential capabilities to transform any compatible x86 device into a secure, highly functional IGEL-powered endpoint. With the IGEL Workspace Edition, the hardware is de-coupled from the software through new, flexible and portable software licensing options that are designed to extend the value of endpoints while simplifying their acquisition, control and management.

Activated UEFI Secure Boot is available with IGEL UD3, IGEL UD6 and IGEL UD7 Universal Desktop hardware endpoints, and supported by IGEL OS 10 and IGEL OS 11 operating systems and Windows 10 IoT. IGEL intends to extend this feature to upcoming hardware solutions.