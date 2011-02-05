Juniper Networks and TIM Sign Agreement to Drive Telco Cloud Evolution

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks and TIM have initiated a joint agreement to collaborate on the research and development of an innovative cloud-oriented network infrastructure.

The parties plan to explore the viability of a next-generation platform based on automation, virtualization and open interfaces in support of a wide range of high-performance, secure digital services. In particular, TIM is focused on the evolution of its FutureNET and ultrabroadband customer network platforms to ensure they are fit for purpose as IoT and 5G requirements become more relevant over the next five years.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations will facilitate thorough experimentation and testing of new networking techniques in a drive to enhance performance, reliability and security. The MoU is also intended to foster greater levels of partnership with a comprehensive ecosystem of technology providers and industry forums, enabling rich functionality, ongoing innovation and best practice.