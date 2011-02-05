Proact appoints new CEO

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

After two intensive years as CEO of Proact IT Group AB, during which the company has had strong growth and very profitable development, Jason Clark has chosen to resign from his position as of February 1, 2018. The company has initiated a recruitment process of a new CEO.

The Board has decided to appoint Peter Javestad, as acting CEO, to lead the company’s operations. Peter Javestad has been a member of the company’s Group Management team since 2004 and has held senior management positions such as Regional Manager, Vice President Services and Vice President Sales and Marketing. The Board is convinced that Peter Javestad, with his experience, knowledge and commitment, has good potential, together with Proact’s employees, to implement the strategy the company has communicated to the market.

Jason Clark took over as CEO of Proact on January 8, 2016, and has previously been responsible for Proact UK, since the acquisition made six years ago of which he was responsible for since 2001. During his period, Jason Clark has successfully built a profitable and well-functioning data center / cloud operation alongside the traditional sales of IT-systems. The Board thanks Jason Clark for his contribution. Proact’s strategy is to provide customers with secure and cost-effective IT operations using state-of-the-art technology. We do this through the sale of systems with associated services as well as providing IT operation as a service. The service part of Proact’s portfolio increases at the same time as the traditional IT-systems remain an important cornerstone of our customer offering.