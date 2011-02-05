Rich Turner Joins CyberArk

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

CyberArk announced Rich Turner as vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). With more than 20 years of experience, Turner is responsible for executing strategic sales and channel initiatives to drive growth and expand market opportunities for the industry-leading CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution.

Rich Turner has broad security industry experience gained from multiple leadership and sales positions. In addition to board-level roles at technology and investment businesses, Turner served as president of EMEA at FireEye where he led record quarters and delivered significant year-over-year growth. Previously, Turner was chief executive at Clearswift Systems, one of the largest security software firms in the UK. At Clearswift, Turner drove consecutive years of subscription revenue growth and improved operating margins; led the sale of the company to Lyceum Capital; and earned leadership recognition from SC Magazine. Prior to Clearswift, Turner spent more than 10 years at RSA, the Security Division of EMC, where he held several senior management positions including vice president EMEA, vice president EMEA and Asia Pacific, and vice president worldwide channels.