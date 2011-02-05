JENETRIC announces strategic partnership with Laxton

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

JENETRIC is delighted to announce a strategic global partnership with the Laxton Group. This powerful cooperation was formed to address the ever-growing demand for integrated, multi-modal biometric tablets including first-class fingerprint scanners.

With great pleasure JENETRIC emphasizes the most compact LIVETOUCH QUATTRO Compact as an integral part of the Laxton Chameleon 8 Slap+. Being FBI Appendix F certified for both ID Flats and tenprint fingerprint acquisitions, and on top as the only BSI certified compact tenprint device, the scanner is suitable for 1:N identifications that are based on ID flats only. Thanks to a large FAP level 60 sized capture surface, four fingers flat can now be captured straight without the need for rotation or the risk of missing a finger. What sets the LIVETOUCH QUATTRO Compact apart from its competition even more, is its lowest weight and power consumption.

At Trustech 2019, the Laxton Group will launch and showcase together with JENETRIC the Chameleon 8 Slap+ including the LIVETOUCH QUATTRO Compact.

Together with our esteemed partner, the Laxton Group, we look forward to welcoming all visitors to Laxton’s booth (H52) at Trustech starting from the 26th of November in Cannes, France.