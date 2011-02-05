Search
Ping Identity Customers and Partners Recognized with 2019 Identity Excellence Awards

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced that two customer/partner combinations received the “Better Identity Together” award at this year’s Identity Excellence Awards program. NewYork-Presbyterian and Focal Point Data Risk were recognized, as well as IC Consult and Daimler AG. The awards were celebrated at Ping Identity’s IDENTIFY conference in New York.

NewYork-Presbyterian and Focal Point Data Risk
NewYork-Presbyterian and Focal Point developed and delivered a highly successful Zero Trust access solution that integrated Ping Identity, SailPoint and CyberArk for external users who need critical access to systems. The solution was so beneficial that it is now generally available from Focal Point via CyberArk’s Marketplace as a certified solution.

Daimler AG and iC Consult
iC Consult is a strong partner that helps enable some of Ping Identity’s largest customers, such as Daimler AG, to develop identity and access management strategies on a global scale. iC Consult, a managed service provider, was one of the first to offer a Ping-based customer identity access management (CIAM) solution that can be enrolled into different regions and data centers, named Service Layers. The company uses a modern configuration and infrastructure-as-code approach. This takes advantage of Ping’s cloud-ready software for quick deployment cycles and seamless customer experience.




