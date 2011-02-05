JASK Announces $25M Series B Financing Led by Kleiner Perkins

June 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

JASK announced that it raised $25M in Series B funding. Led by Kleiner Perkins with participation from early investors, including Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, TenEleven Ventures and Vertical Venture Partners, the round brings JASK’s total funding to $39M. The company will continue its focus on platform development, increase hiring in all departments and expand global sales channels.

JASK also announced that Kleiner Perkins General Partner, Ted Schlein, joined the company’s board of directors. Schlein was the original investor in ArcSight, in addition to other industry disruptors that include Carbon Black and Mandiant. By leading JASK’s Series B investment, Schlein reunites with JASK co-founders Greg Martin and Damian Miller, who led the security operations practice at ArcSight through its acquisition by HP.

JASK’s mission is to modernize security operations by delivering an asset-independent, open platform that provides prioritized threat information with an autonomous workflow of what, where, why and how SOC analysts should take action.

The JASK ASOC platform automates much of the work of a tier one security analyst by correlating and analyzing vast amounts of data and summarizing the important information via JASK Insights™, streamlined notifications that indicate a combination of events or activities that should be investigated. JASK Insights contain all of the information in one actionable interface to help speed investigation and response times.

JASK’s leadership team brings together decades of experience solving real-world SOC issues from ArcSight, Carbon Black, Cylance, Netflix, Cloudera and the U.S. counter intelligence community. Applying that experience and understanding of how SOC teams operate drives the team to leverage automation where possible to streamline analyst workflows and improve human efficiency. Using AI and machine learning, the JASK ASOC platform is built for broader and smarter data ingestion to reduce the costs and bandwidth demands of outdated SIEM data storage models, while adding important context from all attack vectors, users, devices, networks, applications and third-party integrations.

Founded in 2015, JASK has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Austin, Texas.