GEOLSemantics awarded with a 2018 Innovation Trophy by Systematic Cluster

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

GEOLSemantics and its sister company REVER have developed a software suite for enterprises that greatly accelerates their efforts to meet the GDPR compliance obligations. The module that was developed by GEOLSemantics, called GEOLKnowledge, has just been rewarded with a prestigious 2018 Innovation Trophy awarded by the « Pôle Systematic » in Paris. The cluster rewards each year a digital solution for its innovative strength and the benefit it brings to the market.

GEOLSemantics (FR) specializes in data extraction from texts, and by extension REVER (BE), specializing in structured data, has been honored during the 2018 Innovation Trophies. Their common solution REAL GDPR Software allows enterprises to face the challenge of GDPR compliance. « This prize is the recognition of our know-how and a confirmation of the need to automate the (re-)identification of personal data under the new European regulation » according to Dominique Orban de Xivry, CEO of both REVER and GEOLSemantics. An innovating solution to respond to GDPR obligations The General Data Protection Regulation has come into effect on 25 May 2018. REVER and GEOLSemantics have been developing the REAL GDPR Software in order to help DPOs (data protection officers) and personal data processing managers in their mission.

The solution automatically creates the link between legal, IT and business departments inside organizations. The integrated software suite specifically identifies and automatically classifies personal data in documents and databases and offers new functionalities for data governance. The jury was seduced by this unique solution which allows enterprises to accelerate their GDPR compliance project.

Innovation trophy

The Innovation trophy was awarded by Systematic, a global competitiveness cluster that gathers and develops an ecosystem of excellence grouping more than 800 members, during the annual convention held on June 5 and based on the theme « Systematic 4.0, European cluster of digital and deep tech ». The GEOLKnowledge solution developed by GEOLSemantics was chosen among 200 pre-selected products.

About REVER: Founded in 2004, REVER is a spin-off of the database engineering lab of the University of Namur in Belgium. The company is dedicated to help enterprises with the challenges of managing, optimizing and controling data and information. Rever’s unique software solutions are the result of more than 150 man-years of continued innovation and R&D. REVER technologies are used by medium and large organizations in the financial and insurance, public, automotive and aerospace sectors across the globe.

About GEOLSemantics: Founded in 2009, GEOLSemantics is a software publisher specialized in automated language processing software, with a focus on linguistics and semantics. GEOLSemantics’s technologies analyze the contents of text and documents to identify personal data, inappropriate terms and security threats, then automatically categorize them for further processing and reporting. GEOLSemantics technologies are used in the financial, insurance, public and defense & security sectors.