SecureSet Acquires HackEd

June 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

SecureSet Academy announced the acquisition of HackEd, a provider of hands-on cybersecurity training for technical professionals, to support SecureSet’s expansion of immersive cybersecurity education programs in the Washington D.C. metro area. Jon Ferris, Founder, HackEd will transition to Campus Director of the SecureSet DC Metro campus and continue his commitment to securing both organizations and futures. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

While many ’bootcamps’ are struggling to differentiate, or just beginning to think about how to incorporate security into their curriculum, SecureSet is bringing its proven model of education and outcomes to the Washington D.C. metro market as the premier provider of immersive cybersecurity education. To date, SecureSet has had more than 250 students go through their programs, with an average placement rate above 90% within months of graduation. This new campus will help serve the growing need for cybersecurity professionals in the region, bringing SecureSet’s leading programs to a new set of organizations in desperate need of skilled technical security staff.

Many technical bootcamps fail to adequately prepare security professionals for the hands-on environments in which they are desperately needed. SecureSet’s immersive programs and workshops give students the hands-on experience and theoretical underpinnings needed to succeed in a cybersecurity career. The Washington D.C. location adds to SecureSet’s presence across the nation, with current locations in Colorado Springs, Denver and Tampa.

HackEd was founded in 2016 to address the lack of accessible hands-on-keyboard training in the cybersecurity industry and in the Washington metro area specifically. Over the past 18 months, HackEd built a community of students, employers, instructors, applicants, enthusiasts, alumni, and job applicants all interested in helping to solve the cyber talent shortage faced by many employers in DC. HackEd developed and taught an 8-week program focused on penetration testing and network defense and provided students opportunities to showcase what they had learned to local employers as well as help them obtain employment.

SecureSet offers opportunities for hiring a graduate through their Wire platform, which provides organizations access to a growing pool of driven and practiced candidates, ready for employment as tier 1+ security professionals.