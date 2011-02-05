Israel-based Web Hosting Company JetServer Selects NovoServe To Host Its Dedicated Servers

JetServer, a web hosting company located in the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israel, has selected Netherlands-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting company NovoServe to host its dedicated server environment. The fact that NovoServe has company-owned data centers available while offering extensive custom-engineering for its dedicated servers were decisive factors for JetServer in choosing NovoServe’s IaaS hosting infrastructure.

Founded in 2006, JetServer is a fast-growing web hosting company with currently more than 80,000 website infrastructures under management among which platforms such as Magento and other resource-intensive applications. The hosting services delivered by this Israel-based company include server system design and operation, communication network deployment, virtualization and cloud computing. JetServer’s client base is mostly Middle-Eastern, yet many of them have global operations.

To provide their customers with data center presence and low-latency network reach in Europe, JetServer was seeking for an IaaS hosting partner in Germany, the Netherlands or France able to deliver high CPU and high RAM dedicated server packages as well as low-latency network reach throughout Europe and match JetServer’s client-specific web hosting requirements.

European Data Center Presence

NovoServe has two company-owned data centers available in the Netherlands (in Doetinchem and Enschede) while also offering co-located data center presence in Frankfurt, Germany. Next to that, NovoServe owns a low-latency network backbone connecting 6 PoPs in two interconnected rings between Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

This cross-border infrastructure in the Netherlands and Germany combined with NovoServe’s ability to provide highly customized IaaS hosting engineering options, were decisive considerations for JetServer when selecting NovoServe as their IaaS hosting partner in Europe. JetServer will use NovoServe’s data center in Doetinchem to house its European dedicated server infrastructure.

“The exact data center location in Europe is not relevant for our dedicated servers, whether it is in Holland, Germany, or France, as long as the network latency throughout Europe is low and the available bandwidth is high,” said Eli Alum, CEO of JetServer. “With NovoServe we can expand our network worldwide. We have tested the qualities of their network backbone and it turned out to add solid and redundant network power to our customers. We are able to replicate our entire Israeli data center network design to Europe and by doing that keep our high level of service worldwide.”

Magento Hosting

The data centers in the Netherlands owned and operated by NovoServe were part of JetServer’s considerations when opting for their IaaS hosting infrastructure. “The fact that they operate their own data centers as an IaaS hosting provider is very important for us,” added Mr. Alum. “Their company-owned data centers give them the possibility to be extremely flexible with the engineering solutions being delivered. A lot of things are open for discussion. It is not just an online dedicated server ordering system where you can order a server and nothing beyond. NovoServe is able to provide us as a web hosting provider with highly customized IaaS hosting solutions matching our specific requirements.”

“We have a great deal of Magento clients for example,” added Mr. Alum. “This open source technology provides ecommerce store owners with flexibility for their websites’ shopping carts. The Magento open source technology also means they have full control over the functionality and overall look of their online store. So flexibility and customization features are truly essential to online merchants. The same accounts for web hosting requirements set by online merchants. NovoServe is delivering just that, they have endless engineering options and are willing to flexibly match the most demanding Magento ecommerce customer needs.”

About JetServer

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in outskirts of Jerusalem in Israel, JetServer offers tailored web hosting solutions to customers with global operations. Its hosting services include server system design and operation, communication network deployment, virtualization and cloud computing. The company employs highly skilled engineers, DevOPs and tech support staff, with extensive knowledge combined with practical engineering experience accumulated over the years. Its motto is to provide fast, efficient and professional web hosting services to customers worldwide, highly customized when required. JetServer currently has more than 80,000 website infrastructures under management including web shops powered by Magento and other resource-intensive applications.