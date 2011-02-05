MARSS Secures Critical Infrastructure Protection Project

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

MARSS, NiDAR system has been selected to secure and protect a critical national infrastructure (CNI) site in the form of a major dam facility.

The NiDAR command and control (C2) system has been selected to integrate a thermal camera and a sonar system to protect the dam from potential underwater and surface approaches.

NiDAR is an advanced long-range surveillance system designed to protect maritime and land-based critical infrastructure from air, surface and underwater approaches.

NiDAR is sensor agnostic, enabling it to integrate with any existing hardware or systems, and due to its modular design, not only does it meet the current contract needs, but it also offers the flexibility to meet any future expansions or requirements.

NiDAR can track, monitor, detect, classify, and respond to multiple objects, 360° in real time, of over 1000 known and unknown, air, surface and underwater objects thanks to the software algorithms. It can intelligently analyse and rank unknown objects to determine potential threat levels and automatically trigger the appropriate alert. When the user determined warning and alarm zones are breached the system can automatically or manual deploy integrated countermeasures to deter potential approaches and de-escalate threats.

The intuitive C2 interface provides an enhanced awareness picture, in real-time, through a touchscreen user interface and multi touch control.

Rob Balloch, Sales Director of MARSS said, “NiDAR was chosen for this critical national infrastructure as it is robust and suited to all environments, however challenging. Its high availability and reliability, low maintenance and cost effectiveness makes it the perfect choice for any future growth, or change of requirements, with minimum disruption.”