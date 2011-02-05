A manufacturing giant in Maharashtra Trust Matrix Video Surveillance for 24x7 Security

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Company Profile:

A Manufacturing giant in Maharashtra has the distinct mark of making India’s 1st Diesel Engine and Iron Mold Ploughs. The company’s legacy dates to 1922. This company is the reason behind a new wave of industrialization in some of the towns in Maharashtra while preserving their rich heritage.

Challenges

Large Area to Monitor - The company is spread across a wide area employing more than three thousand people. Being an established and trusted brand, maintaining quality is crucial and therefore, every area needs to be under surveillance. For this reason cameras producing good quality image and can cover a greater area for monitoring was the requirement.

Centralized Control - The company is divided into various branches which are located at various places in Satara. This gave rise to the need for a centralized solution at a centralized location from where all other sites can be monitored at a time.

Solution Offered

To cover the large monitoring area, Matrix provided IP Bullet and Dome Cameras that have greater Field of View when compared to other brands. According to the requirement, various cameras were installed at different locations such as reception area, canteen, security area, entrance, production area, etc. These cameras also provide exceptional low light images which aid in providing high-class security.

For storing the streamed videos, Matrix offered Network Video Recorders. These NVRs have features such as Adaptive Recording which aid in storing more data in a dened space. Moreover, it has Intelligent Video Analytics such as Intrusion Detection and Motion Detection which were also applied. Instant notifications and alerts ensured real-time security of the premises.

Results:

Centralized Control

24X7 Real-time Surveillance

Higher Security with Intelligent Video Analytics