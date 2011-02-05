Interoute to supply over 4,000KM of diverse dark fibre routes across 8 countries

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Interoute announces that it has been selected by a global social media networking company to provide over 4,000 kilometres of dark fibre in Europe. This will see Interoute deliver diverse long-haul dark fibre routes in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

Services to consumers and businesses provided by over-the-top (OTT) providers are a key driver for the exponential growth in traffic across Europe. The new fibre routes provided by Interoute will enable the social media networking company to service increasing user demand by adding diversity and resilience to its backbone capacity.

David James, Practice Leader, Wholesale Telecoms commented: “OTTs are accomplished fibre buyers. They only work with carriers who are able to provide diverse, resilient, and cost-effective solutions and services. Interoute has deep network assets across Europe and has a reputation for delivering innovative solutions for both its wholesale and large enterprise customers.”

As the rapid growth in demand for capacity across Europe continues, Interoute is delivering reliable yet versatile solutions to meet customer requirements. Interoute’s pan-European footprint offers a homogenous, predictable service experience, that companies can rely on to enhance their operational capabilities and in turn improve their service offerings to end users.