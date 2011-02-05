Forcepoint Secures Huisman’s Mobile Workforce through Cloud-Based Web and Email Security

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Forcepoint announced that Huisman, the leading Dutch supplier of heavy construction equipment for the world’s most important on and offshore companies, has chosen Forcepoint’s human-centric cybersecurity approach and cloud-based security platform to help accelerate its digital transformation journey.

Protecting the mobile workforce from cyberattack and defending valuable intellectual property is critical for the Huisman team. Huisman had previously managed worldwide web and email security via an appliance-based solution, but in 2017 they decided to switch to Forcepoint Web Security Cloud and Forcepoint Email Security Cloud.

Patrick Mol, team leader of the Architecture Team at Huisman said: “We tested this technology extensively and it worked flawlessly. We can define our own policies in a granular way, are sure that endpoints are secured against malware and other threats, and are convinced that our intellectual property is well-protected.”

Forcepoint’s cloud security products allow Huisman to implement one, worldwide standardised system with the same policies everywhere. “This also makes management much easier,” Mol continued.

The ability to easily extend security to the cloud has led to a number of significant advantages. “While the appliances provided the right level of security, they must be maintained and updated by the IT department. With Forcepoint’s cloud solutions these tasks are no longer necessary at the customer site. Forcepoint takes cares of all updates and upgrades and we now have resource freed to focus on defining and maintaining our own policies. In addition, the cloud platform provided new features that further boost security.”

To protect endpoints, Huisman selected Forcepoint’s unique Direct Connect agent technology (patent pending), which solves the challenging problem of irregular and geographically dispersed data access faced by companies with a highly mobile workforce. This technology provides roaming employees with secure, reliable and properly localised access to data when operating on public or third-party networks.

Mol continued: “Our employees can work anywhere and anytime without the fear of stolen or lost data. All email and web traffic passes through the Forcepoint cloud where it is filtered, based on our policies. Performance is no problem as Forcepoint has datacenters all over the world.”

“Most large scale cyberattacks originate from email or the web,” said Kevin Isaac, vice president of EMEA at Forcepoint. “By deploying our cloud solutions, businesses are able to effectively prevent compromised exfiltration of intellectual property and critical data, without the need to invest in day-to-day management and maintenance. They save valuable time that can be used for much needed digital transformation across their organisation.”

Forcepoint Web Security Cloud and Forcepoint Email Security Cloud are part of Forcepoint’s Human Point System, designed to protect the human point as people interact with data across disparate networks. Forcepoint’s human-centric security capabilities are developed to work together with maximum deployment flexibility in mind – customers may implement single products or multiple, integrated technologies that fit within an existing cybersecurity environment. The products are now available with the industry’s first single pricing model across all deployment platforms including SaaS, hybrid and on-premises.

Mol particularly appreciates that Huisman is protected on a 24x7 basis without the need to invest substantially in management. “At Huisman, we work with a small and dedicated team. Thanks to Forcepoint’s cloud platform, we can focus on working on our policies while regular and repetitive management tasks are performed by Forcepoint.”

Mol concluded: “In addition, Forcepoint offered valuable help throughout the implementation process and transfer to the cloud platform, and we look back on a very successful migration to the cloud.”