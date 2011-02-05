Home Office Selects Mastek to provide DevOps and Support Services to its Biometrics Programme

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Mastek has been awarded a contract to provide strategic DevOps capability for the Home Office Biometrics (HOB) Programme. An important programme for Mastek and the Home Office, it has been let under the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Digital Outcomes and Specialists (DOS) Framework.

As part of the HOB Programme contract, Mastek will develop robust and resilient solutions that comply with law enforcement and immigration user requirements. Users of this service may include those in law enforcement, immigration, Border Force and HMPO staff who need to use biometrics in any number of situations and locations including custody suites, mobile locations, borders, passport offices and visa application centres.

Prahlad Koti, Managing Director - Mastek UK says, “Mastek has formed a strong relationship with the Home Office since we started working with them five years ago. We recognise the strategic importance of the HOB programme requirements and look forward to using our expertise in helping the Home Office protect borders and communities.”