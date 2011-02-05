Ignition Technology appoints Dave Allcock as its new sales director

Ignition Technology announced the appointment of Dave Allcock as its new sales director amidst a period of record growth which has seen the specialist cybersecurity and services VAD increase year-on-year revenues by 100%. The ex-Computacenter and Cable & Wireless sales specialist, who has a proven track record in selling disruptive networking and security technologies, joins Ignition as it looks to post £10m annual revenues for its current financial year ending April 2018 and sets its sights on breaking the £20m barrier by April 2019.

“Dave brings a tremendous amount of knowledge, experience and maturity to our sales organisation and will be a key part of the leadership team as we continue with our ambitious growth plans,” said Peter Ledger, CEO at Ignition Technology. “Having been at the sharp end of enterprise sales for over two decades he has an intimate understanding of the commercial drivers and technology directions that progressive organisations are taking to deliver strategic business outcomes. These insights combined with his intelligence led sales approach will be a great asset for our sales teams as well as those of our channel partners and vendors as they look to grow their businesses.”

“I’m delighted to be joining such a fast-growing and forward-thinking company that is redefining the value of distribution,” commented Dave Allcock, sales director, Ignition Technology. “The enterprise IT market is changing more rapidly than at any time in the last 20+ years – driven by cloud, software-defined, hyper converged, virtualised, mobilised and consumed as-a-service. This rapid rate of change has resulted in huge complexity, security, risk and compliance challenges for enterprise organisations. Ignition’s portfolio of innovative and disruptive cybersecurity technologies and services address these challenges head on, enabling our eco-system of value-added resellers, systems integrators and managed service providers to differentiate themselves, stay relevant and continue to add value to their customers.”