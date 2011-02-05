WatchGuard Introduces New Advanced Learning Center for Channel Partners

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies unveiled the WatchGuard Learning Center – an advanced learning management system for its worldwide channel community of over 9,000 value-added resellers (VARs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The WatchGuard Learning Center is accessible from the WatchGuard Partner Portal, delivering personalized educational paths in sales readiness, channel enablement, and technical trainings through a web-based learning environment that can be accessed at any time and from anywhere.

WatchGuardONE is a value-based incentive program for channel partners that rewards their commitment to WatchGuard in terms of trained resources dedicated to WatchGuard - rather than revenue numbers – with Silver, Gold and Platinum levels. Since implementing the WatchGuardONE partner program, WatchGuard’s engaged partners have experienced a nearly 40 percent growth in revenue. Through the new WatchGuard Learning Center, partners can choose personalized training paths and complete courses available both live and on demand, enabling them to grow and maintain their WatchGuardONE partner status, while automatically tracking their progress.

WatchGuard has made significant investments in its Partner Portal to provide channel partners with a one-stop-shop for enablement tools and resources. With the Partner Portal, they benefit from a centralized hub for managing their business with WatchGuard, including business visibility tools, marketing funds management, integrated marketing campaigns, renewals and deal registration, automated lead dispatch and opportunities management. Now with the inclusion of the new advanced learning management system, all WatchGuard channel partners can just as easily manage their personalized training experiences.