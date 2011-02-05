ISP to provide on-demand industrial control network security assessment with Cyberbit SCADAScan solution

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

ISP, a full range security and consulting company, and Cyberbit Ltd., a world leading provider of cybersecurity simulation and IT/OT detection and response platforms, announced that ISP will provide instant Industrial Control System (ICS) network assessment services for critical infrastructure, leveraging Cyberbit’s SCADAScan solution.

SCADAScan is the first portable solution for on-demand ICS/SCADA network assessment, that encompasses the complete IT/OT/IoT network to quickly provide customers visibility into their OT network and assets, so security gaps and configuration flaws can be effectively detected.

ISP will provide Cyberbit’s solution to big power, utility systems, big oil, manufacturing and government organizations. By providing a portable solution, ISP and Cyberbit help these organizations perform instant, on-demand ICS network assessments and understand vulnerabilities and threats, while eliminating time-consuming setup and deployment.

This announcement further strengthens the collaboration between the two leading cybersecurity companies in the critical infrastructure security space and expands ISP’s abilities to perform OT network monitoring and train security professionals on how to address and remediate security threats. The companies are already collaborating to set up a state-of-the-art cyber security training center, focusing on ICS/SCADA system training, in Texas later this year.

“SCADAScan gives us a way to perform mobile, modular ICS/SCADA assessments that cover the full spectrum of networks and technologies in place at government and critical infrastructure sites,” said ISP CEO Bash Kazi. “Cyberbit’s technology will help our customers gain instant visibility and quickly understand threats and security vulnerabilities.”

“The threats on OT networks are now a reality, so we developed an ICS security assessment solution that is completely mobile, eliminates setup efforts and can be completed in hours to days,” said Cyberbit CEO Adi Dar. “We are proud to work with ISP who continues to bring the very best technology and expertise to critical infrastructure organizations.”

SCADAScan is the first portable ICS/SCADA network assessment system. The solution conveniently plugs into a network switch, and within minutes of passive monitoring provides comprehensive OT network and asset mapping, vulnerability assessment and a threat report, based on deep packet inspection (DPI) of OT traffic. SCADAScan is based on Cyberbit’s SCADAShield solution, a comprehensive ICS monitoring, detection, visibility, forensics and policy enforcement solution for OT networks. SCADAShield can also be integrated with Cyberbit’s SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) solution for IT and OT networks.