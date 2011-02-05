Thycotic Debuts Free Cyber Security Toolkit for College Students and Families

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic released a free Cyber Security Toolkit for College Students and Families - an essential guide to help schools build an understanding of cyber best practices throughout their entire school community. Filled with ready-made, easily digested and sharable resources, the Toolkit helps schools address concerns students and families have about the security of the information provided to and collected by their school, while also giving them the tools and skills they need to improve their own cyber behaviors.

At least one in 10 universities has experienced a ransomware attack in the past year, significantly higher than government entities or healthcare organizations. Many of these attacks enter through a student clicking on a phishing email, downloading malware, or otherwise engaging in risky cyber behavior. Yet, many schools don’t have the resources to create their own educational materials or ensure students fully understand them.

"Typically, higher ed cyber policies are designed for employees and IT teams, not students and families. While students may sign a ’Responsible Use of IT’ agreement when using school resources, they often don’t understand the details or adapt their behaviors to reduce risk," said Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic. "Our goal is to provide higher ed institutions with valuable content in order to answer common questions asked by these audiences and demonstrate their institution’s commitment to cyber security."

Schools can easily customize the Toolkit to reflect the details of their own practices and expectations for responsible cyber behavior. Cyber Awareness Month provides an opportunity for schools to share the kit with students, alumni, donors, and families.