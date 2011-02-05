IGEL Expands Portfolio of Virtualisation-Optimised Endpoints

IGEL announced the expansion of its portfolio of virtualisation-optimised endpoints to include the new IGEL UD7. Part of IGEL’s family of Universal Desktop™ software-defined thin clients, the IGEL UD7 is designed for end-user computing (EUC) environments where high-performance and access to multiple, high-quality displays is required, such as video production and CAD design suites, newsrooms, operations centers and hospital diagnostics centers.

High Performance End-User Computing Without Compromise

With the launch of the IGEL UD7, IGEL is setting a new standard for high-performance, multi-monitor end-user computing with its integrated AMD Radeon R5 graphics card, two 4K DisplayPort connectors at 60Hz and one 2K DisplayPort connector at 60Hz with expansion capabilities to include one additional 2K DisplayPort connector at 60Hz, and Secure Boot validation. Additionally, the IGEL UD7 features 4GB DDR4 RAM, effectively doubling the memory capacity when compared to that of IGEL’s other Universal Desktop solutions.

Ease of Management Drives Productivity

As with IGEL’s complete portfolio of virtualisation-optimised endpoints, the IGEL UD7 is managed through the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), which provides IT organisations with automated backend control of their IGEL endpoints, freeing them up to focus on more strategic initiatives. Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, the IGEL UMS supports a diverse array of devices and operating systems and enables IT organisations to add and remove endpoint devices, and perform software upgrades as needed or required.

The IGEL UD7 also comes pre-configured to support industry-leading virtualisation protocols including Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP/Remote FX or VMware Horizon. Organisations can add or re-configure these supported virtualisation protocols leveraging the IGEL UMS to quickly transition between protocols, and make changes to their entire network of thin clients, or a specific endpoint.

Availability and Support

For more information, visit www.igel.com/synergy. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here www.igel.com/download, or request free evaluation hardware.

IGEL UD7 thin clients can be purchased through IGEL’s network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. Each IGEL UD7 comes standard with a free extended five-year hardware warranty and includes a software license that provides access to regular and frequent firmware updates. This enables IT organisations to preserve their hardware investment while taking advantage of new features and functionality as they become available.